Helping front and back end teams work together better Rapidly design API endpoints so you can focus on building your app without the need to switch between writing client and server side code. Collaborate with your back end team and agree on a structure that serves all the preliminary functionality you need, including validation and type casting.

Know how to write markup? You're all set. If you can build HTML forms, you can use Postkit. Simply pass your API token as a hidden field in your form and the API will handle the rest. Forget writing server side code; Postkit's got everything you need out of the box.

Capture data to make more informed decisions Postkit's simple REST API allows you to store and query data from anywhere, whether that be your website or mobile app. You could use it to provide real time analytics, or pipe data into your CRM. Its spreadsheet-like interface allows you to quickly see your data in the form it was created in.